SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,518 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises about 1.1% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $76,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,644,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $12.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $578.26. 6,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,652. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $566.13. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,448.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

