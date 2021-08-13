Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on STRO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. 223,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $871.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,423,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 201,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,794,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 98,519 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

