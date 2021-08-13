SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61,911.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $61,911.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001216 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00047000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00140571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00152612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,499.76 or 0.99778391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00853006 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,027 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.