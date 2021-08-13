Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cormark set a C$15.71 price target on Superior Plus in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.81.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$15.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$11.30 and a one year high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.87%.

In other news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 32,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$502,796.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,582,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$524,390,719.75.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

