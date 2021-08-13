SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Reaches $0.96 on Major Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $98.27 million and $62.66 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 86.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009274 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000847 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

