SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Releases Earnings Results

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SPCB stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 411,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,371. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

