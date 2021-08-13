SuperCoin One Day Volume Reaches $302.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $120,356.92 and approximately $302.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,258,253 coins. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.