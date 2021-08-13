Super Zero Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $64.94 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $64.94 million and $943,942.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.74 or 0.06944035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00132948 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 631,565,291 coins and its circulating supply is 324,888,935 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.