Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

SURVF opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

