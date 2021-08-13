SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Price Down 9.9%

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares traded down 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.90 and last traded at C$12.06. 94,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 187,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.39.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.35 price target on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.38.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$262.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.80 million. On average, analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.0598631 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$125,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$669,483.78. Also, Director Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total transaction of C$906,295.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457,757 shares in the company, valued at C$24,043,369.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,600.

About SunOpta (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.