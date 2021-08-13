Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 423.93% and a negative return on equity of 139.67%. Summit Wireless Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Summit Wireless Technologies stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92. Summit Wireless Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $44.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

