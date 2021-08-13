Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 423.93% and a negative return on equity of 139.67%. Summit Wireless Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Summit Wireless Technologies stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92. Summit Wireless Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $44.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Earnings History for Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

