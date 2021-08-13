Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
SUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.
Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.15. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.30.
In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
