Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.15. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.