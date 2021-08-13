Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 281 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $292.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.75. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.45 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

