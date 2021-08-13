Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 26 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 118,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 142.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

ZBRA opened at $568.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $531.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $572.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,801 shares of company stock valued at $19,303,596 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

