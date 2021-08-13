Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.81 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 75.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $429.72 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $431.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.77.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

