Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 86.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.09. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

