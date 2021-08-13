Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $43,837,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,255,000 after buying an additional 380,134 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after buying an additional 537,825 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCL opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.02.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

