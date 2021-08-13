Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires New Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,285,000 after buying an additional 228,727 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $2,013,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $26,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,144.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,620 shares of company stock worth $3,543,025. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $93.76 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

