Sturgeon Ventures LLP Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.1% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,721,000 after purchasing an additional 721,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PYPL traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.91. 454,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,838,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 63,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,489 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

