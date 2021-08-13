Stryve Foods (SNAX) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Stryve Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -51.43 Stryve Foods Competitors $9.08 billion $1.11 billion 2.68

Stryve Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ peers have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Stryve Foods Competitors 4.64% 10.29% 4.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stryve Foods and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryve Foods Competitors 351 1218 1240 33 2.34

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.96%. Given Stryve Foods’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stryve Foods peers beat Stryve Foods on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

