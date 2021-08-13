Streamr (DATA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.93 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $117.61 million and approximately $15.93 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.54 or 0.00894327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00111301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043813 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,350 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,175 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

