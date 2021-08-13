Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 769 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 769 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in SEA by 57,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,741 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after purchasing an additional 85,591 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,284,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,498 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $306.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $124.39 and a 52-week high of $311.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.38. The firm has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a PE ratio of -85.30 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.