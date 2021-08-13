Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 6,218 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $494.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $7.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

