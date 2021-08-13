Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $128,000.

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $205.12 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $123.16 and a 1 year high of $213.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.21.

