Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.07.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

