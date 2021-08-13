Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $205,000 in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MXIM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 16.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 714,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,325,000 after acquiring an additional 175,375 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $1,854,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,191,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

