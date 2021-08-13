Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $266,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth $250,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth $50,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth $5,807,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,498,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

NYSE EFR opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $14.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.