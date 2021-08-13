Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOV. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,641,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.54. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.70 and a 1 year high of $147.30.

