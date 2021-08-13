Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,053,471.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $291,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,036 shares of company stock valued at $33,659,129 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Bill.com stock opened at $204.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.01. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $211.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.18 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

