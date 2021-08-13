Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6,977.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $31.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.26.

