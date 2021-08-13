Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,611 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 286.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 161.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after buying an additional 625,983 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chubb by 57.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after buying an additional 482,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chubb by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $181.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.24. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $182.77.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. lifted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

