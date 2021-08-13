Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $330,000 in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after acquiring an additional 552,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,606,000 after acquiring an additional 306,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $113.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.40. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,324,792 shares of company stock valued at $205,939,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

