Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,306 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.78 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of -157.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 93.53%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

