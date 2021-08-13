Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

