Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 6,242 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

