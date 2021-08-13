StoneX Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of SNEX opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.18. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $173,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,055.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,790 shares of company stock valued at $594,038. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

