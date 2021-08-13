StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) CEO Sanjai Bhonsle Acquires 1,000 Shares

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) CEO Sanjai Bhonsle purchased 1,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.64 per share, with a total value of $21,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BANX opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.69. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 232,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 65,474 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

