Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of OncoCyte Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,063 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 701% compared to the typical volume of 507 call options.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $439.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 1,123.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.