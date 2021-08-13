Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Aldeyra Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,105 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,313% compared to the average volume of 253 call options.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.26 and a quick ratio of 13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALDX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after buying an additional 2,222,456 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $12,298,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

