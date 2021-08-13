Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 377 ($4.93) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 326 ($4.26). Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Stock Spirits Group alerts:

Shares of STCK opened at GBX 383 ($5.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £766 million and a P/E ratio of 27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 264.29. Stock Spirits Group has a 12-month low of GBX 190.20 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 391.05 ($5.11).

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.