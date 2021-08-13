Stifel Nicolaus Increases Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $135.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

U has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

U stock opened at $126.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.22. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $762,875.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,170,626 shares of company stock worth $115,711,564 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

