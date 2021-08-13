Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stevanato Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of STVN opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

