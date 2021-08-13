Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STL. Maxim Group increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

NYSE STL opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.