STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $43,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

STE stock opened at $218.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.12. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $151.79 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

