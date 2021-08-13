StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at BMO Capital Markets

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 95.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

STEP traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.50. 867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,427. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 52.30.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 41.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,800,000 after purchasing an additional 786,782 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,407,000. Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 87.0% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 187,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 87,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

