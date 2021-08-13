Stephenson National Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. The company had a trading volume of 20,052,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,147,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

