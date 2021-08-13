Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases 234 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,974 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,508,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,092. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.