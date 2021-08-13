Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $52.21. 647,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

