Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STZHF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stelco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of Stelco stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.89. Stelco has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

