Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. United Bank boosted its position in Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Facebook by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total transaction of $27,811,767.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,421,211 shares of company stock valued at $832,883,273. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.93. The stock had a trading volume of 441,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,263,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.